Prisoner hospitalised after Auckland prison van crashes

Mount Edent Prison in Auckland. (Source: Getty)

A prison van involved in a crash in Auckland on Friday was transporting four prisoners between Waitakere District Court and Mt Eden Corrections Facility.

Northern Regional Commissioner Sean Mason said both the police and St Johns attended the scene.

Three prisoners were transferred back to Mt Eden Corrections Facility and one was taken to hospital, he said.

That prisoner was diagnosed with a collarbone injury but had since returned to the prison, he said.

No staff were injured in the incident and there was no risk to the safety of the public at any time, Mason said.

