US moves to reopen Solomon Islands embassy to counter China

US President Joe Biden speaks alongside Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare in September. (Source: Associated Press)

The Biden administration is ploughing ahead with plans to re-open the US embassy in the Solomon Islands in a bid to counter China's increasing assertiveness in the Pacific.

The State Department has informed Congress that it will establish soon an interim embassy in the Solomons' capital of Honiara on the site of a former US consular property. It said the modest embassy will at first be staffed by two American diplomats and five local employees at a cost of US$1.8 million (NZ$2.8 million) per year.

A more permanent facility with larger staffing is eventually envisioned, it said.

The department notified lawmakers nearly a year ago that China's growing influence in the region made re-opening the US embassy in the Solomon Islands a priority.

Since that notification last February, the Solomons have signed a security pact with China and the US has countered by sending several high-level delegations to the islands.

The US closed its embassy in Honiara in 1993 as part of a post-Cold War global reduction in diplomatic posts and priorities.

The Solomon Islands prime minister assured the US and other Western allies, like Australia and New Zealand, after signing the deal with Beijing in April that he would not allow China to set up a naval base in his country, but concern about Chinese intentions has not abated.

As it moves to enhance ties with the Solomon Islands, the US is also seeking to shore up relations with other Pacific nations that it fears may also be drawn into China's orbit.

President Joe Biden speaks during the first US-Pacific Island Country Summit in September. (Source: Associated Press)

Negotiations are ongoing for the renewal of so-called "Compact of Free Association" agreements between the US and the Marshall Islands, the Federated States of Micronesia and Palau. Those pacts expire within the next two years.

In late September, President Joe Biden convened a summit of Pacific Island leaders to unveil a new strategy for the region that included pressing issues like climate change, maritime security and protecting the area from overfishing.

Biden pledged that the US would add US$810 million (NZ$1.3 billion) in new aid for Pacific Island nations over the next decade, including US$130 million (NZ$206 million) on efforts to stymie the impacts of climate change.

The White House also announced plans to recognise the Cook Islands and Niue as sovereign states, after "appropriate consultations".

The US currently recognises the islands as self-governing territories.

At the time, White House officials acknowledged that US inattentiveness toward the region since the end of the Cold War has left an opening for Beijing to exert its influence.