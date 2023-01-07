Traffic woes as weather contributes to crashes and road closures

3:52pm
|
1News
(file image)

(file image) (Source: istock.com)

Slips and crashes have disrupted traffic across the country today amid several highway closures.

SH25 is closed near Pukepoto after a serious crash this afternoon where a vehicle hit a powerline, causing it to fall onto the road, police said.

Police said one person was seriously injured and another was critically injured in the incident, having to be extricated at the scene.

That part of the highway will remain closed for some time while it's investigated by the serious crash unit.

Read More

SH25 has also been blocked by another crash between Tairua and Hikuai, Waka Kotahi said at 1.25pm today, with emergency services on-site.

Meanwhile a further part of the highway remains closed after a slip around 9am this morning between Coromandel and Te Rerenga, disrupting the popular holiday route.

Drivers are asked to either avoid the areas, find an alternative route or delay they travels until the roads are cleared.

A crash on SH1 north of the Auckland Harbour Bridge also temporarily blocked traffic this afternoon with drivers told to expect delays travelling southbound.

Waka Kotahi said at 12.30pm that the road will be blocked north of the bridge "to allow for vehicle recovery", with an update at 12.55 saying the highway is now clear.

