Harry 'gobbled mushroom chocolates' at Courteney Cox's house

The Duke of Sussex says the royal family’s shown no willingness to reconcile. (Source: BBC)

Prince Harry took "mushroom chocolates" during a party at Courteney Cox's house.

The 38-year-old prince - who had a crush on the former Friends star during his younger years - has recalled the time that he "crashed" at her Los Angeles home.

In his new memoir 'Spare', he shares: "'Friends' fanatic, idea of crashing at Monica’s was highly appealing. And amusing."

Harry actually had a little crush on the actress for years, but he struggled to find the courage to ever tell her.

He said: "I was still confused because … she was Monica. And I was a Chandler. I wondered if I’d ever work up the courage to tell her. Was there enough tequila in California to get me that brave?"

Harry remembers feeling "very confused" by the unusual scenario of staying at Courteney's house.

The prince also recalled attending a party at her house, and spotting a "huge box of black diamond mushroom chocolates".

He added: "My mate and I grabbed several, gobbled them, washed them down with tequila."

Meanwhile, Harry has also revealed that he regrets watching his wife's sex scenes in 'Suits'.

The Duchess of Sussex played Rachel Zane in the TV drama, and Harry admitted in his memoir to making a "mistake" by watching his wife's steamy love scenes on the show.

The prince - who has Archie, three, and Lilibet, 19 months, with the duchess - revealed that he made "the mistake of Googling and watching some of her love scenes online" when they started dating.

Recalling his experience of watching the TV show, Harry added: "I’d witnessed her and a castmate mauling each other in some sort of office or conference room. I didn’t need to see such things live."