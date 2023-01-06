Waikato man found with serious head injury, police investigating

Police emergency at a crime scene. (Source: 1News)

Police are investigating after a man was critically injured in Kihikihi yesterday afternoon.

Emergency services were called about 4.35pm after the man was found with a serious head injury on Oliver St.

He was taken to Waikato Hospital and is in critical condition.

Investigators are working to establish the circumstances leading to the man's injuries and would like to hear from anyone in the area around the time of the incident and who may have seen something.

"We would also like to hear from anyone who may have dashcam or CCTV footage which may be relevant," police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call 105 or Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.