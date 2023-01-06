Top 'un-Australian' behaviours revealed

3:19pm
|
AAP
Australian cocktail flags.

Australian cocktail flags. (Source: Getty)

If you're an Aussie and have ever succumbed to a pricy watermelon, supported New Zealand or eaten a pie with cutlery you have committed the grave crime of being "un-Australian".

A survey of 1,075 people by YouGov in December revealed the nation's top un-Australian irks, while also highlighting that the majority of people think the insult is overused.

About 55% thought a supermarket charging $34 ($36.80 NZD) for a watermelon was un-Australian, while 47% said not knowing who Shane Warne was ranked highly on their list.

Getting married on grand final day and supporting New Zealand in any competition offended the Australian sensibilities of about two in five people surveyed.

Eating a pie with a knife and fork, not knowing which teams were in State of Origin and a Bunnings without a sausage sizzle were also deemed un-Australian.

Even the economy was not immune, as one in three of those surveyed declared rising interest rates and property prices worthy of the insult.

However the research, commissioned by Australian Lamb, also showed 61% of men and 46% of women thought the term was overused in 2022.

The jibe is most used by millennials, as about three in five said they've used the term or been called un-Australian themselves.

The survey result coincides with the release of Australian Lamb's annual marketing push ahead of Australia Day on January 26.

A short video shows people banished to "Un-Australia" for crimes against Australia.

Un-Australian crimes include switching off the Test cricket and not knowing the second verse to the Cold Chisel song Khe Sanh.

WorldAustralia

SHARE

Latest

Popular

5 mins ago

Police apprehend man in Motueka after alleged stabbing

Police apprehend man in Motueka after alleged stabbing

12 mins ago

Thunderstorms with downpours, hail on cards for parts of south

2:15

Thunderstorms with downpours, hail on cards for parts of south

16 mins ago

Idaho slaying suspect's DNA found at crime scene

2:24

Idaho slaying suspect's DNA found at crime scene

29 mins ago

Hawaii's Kilauea volcano erupts for second time in a month

Hawaii's Kilauea volcano erupts for second time in a month

31 mins ago

Faithful mourn Benedict XVI at funeral presided over by pope

2:11

Faithful mourn Benedict XVI at funeral presided over by pope

34 mins ago

Harry details killing 25 Taliban, cocaine use, losing virginity

4:46

Harry details killing 25 Taliban, cocaine use, losing virginity
1
2
3
4
5
6

Related Stories

Australian boy, 10, remains in coma after helicopter crash

Man overboard as charter boat hits huge swell on NSW coast

Vic boy, 9, wakes after Gold Coast helicopter crash

Traveller allegedly hides drugs in Kinder Surprise capsules in body