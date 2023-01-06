Putin orders weekend truce in Ukraine, Kyiv won't take part

Local citizens walk near a Christmas tree decorated for Orthodox Christmas and the New Year festivities in Mariupol, in Russian-controlled Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine. (Source: Associated Press)

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday (local time) ordered his armed forces to observe a unilateral 36-hour ceasefire in Ukraine this weekend for the Orthodox Christmas holiday, the first such sweeping truce move in the nearly 11-month-old war.

Putin did not appear to make his ceasefire order conditional on Ukraine's acceptance, and it wasn't clear whether hostilities would actually halt on the 1100km front line or elsewhere. Ukrainian officials have previously dismissed Russian peace moves as playing for time to regroup their forces and prepare for additional attacks.

At various points during the war that started on February 24 last year, Russian authorities have ordered limited and local truces to allow evacuations of civilians or other humanitarian purposes. Thursday's order was the first time Putin has directed his troops to observe a ceasefire throughout Ukraine.

"Based on the fact that a large number of citizens professing Orthodoxy live in the combat areas, we call on the Ukrainian side to declare a ceasefire and give them the opportunity to attend services on Christmas Eve, as well as on the Day of the Nativity of Christ," said Putin's order, addressed to Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu and published on the Kremlin's website.

Ukrainian officials dismissed Putin's move.

Presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak tweeted that Russian forces "must leave the occupied territories - only then will it have a 'temporary truce.' Keep hypocrisy to yourself".

The head of Ukraine's National Security Council, Oleksiy Danilov, told Ukrainian TV: "We will not negotiate any truces with them."

He also tweeted: "What does a bunch of little Kremlin devils have to do with the Christian holiday of Christmas? Who will believe an abomination that kills children, fires at maternity homes and tortures prisoners? A ceasefire? Lies and hypocrisy. We will bite you in the singing silence of the Ukrainian night."

Putin acted at the suggestion of the head of the Russian Orthodox Church, Patriarch Kirill, who proposed a truce from noon Friday through midnight Saturday (local time, 10pm today to 10am Sunday NZT). The Orthodox Church, which uses the ancient Julian calendar, celebrates Christmas on January 7 - later than the Gregorian calendar - although some Christians in Ukraine also mark the holiday on that date.

Podolyak had earlier dismissed Kirill's call as "a cynical trap and an element of propaganda". President Volodymyr Zelensky had proposed a Russian troop withdrawal earlier, before December 25, but Russia rejected it.

Kirill has previously justified the war as part of Russia's "metaphysical struggle" to prevent a liberal ideological encroachment from the West.

Ukrainians reacted with suspicion to Putin's holiday ceasefire announcement.

"Frankly speaking, the 8th of March (Women's Day), (Ukraine's) independence day, Christmas (December 25) and the New Year, there were no ceasefires. Why should there be one now?" said Sophiia Romanovska, a 21-year-old student who fled besieged Mariupol for Kyiv, peppering her comment with expletives.

While more weapons arrive, the battlefield situation appears to have settled into a stalemate, increasingly a war of attrition. As winter sets in, troop and equipment mobility is more limited.

In the latest fighting, Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy head of the Ukrainian presidential office, said at least five civilians were killed and eight wounded across the country by Russian shelling in the previous 24 hours.

An intense battle has left 60% of the eastern city of Bakhmut in ruins, Donetsk Gov. Pavlo Kyrylenko said. Ukrainian defenders appear to be holding the Russians back. Taking the city in the Donbas region, an expansive industrial area bordering Russia, would not only give Putin a major battlefield gain after months of setbacks, but would rupture Ukraine's supply lines and open the way for Moscow's forces to press on toward key Ukrainian strongholds in Donetsk.