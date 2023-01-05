Traveller allegedly hides drugs in Kinder Surprise capsules in body

AAP
The capsules with 120g of cocaine after being "excreted".

The capsules with 120g of cocaine after being "excreted". (Source: Australian Federal Police)

An Irish national has been charged with drug importation after he excreted plastic capsules, of the type usually found in a chocolate product, allegedly loaded with cocaine.

The man, 28, was stopped by Australian Border Force officers at Melbourne International Airport late last month after arriving from the Middle East.

His bag allegedly tested positive for cocaine and he was sent to a hospital for a CT scan.

"He later excreted six yellow plastic capsules that allegedly contained a total of about 120 grams of cocaine," Australian Federal Police and Australian Border Force said in a statement on Thursday.

The recovered capsules were "Kinder Surprise capsules", the statement said.

AFP Detective Acting Superintendent Chris Salmon said the arrest highlighted the extreme lengths people will go to evade detection.

"Smuggling drugs internally is idiotic - there is the real risk that something could go wrong, resulting in a potentially fatal drug overdose or permanent damage to internal organs," he said.

The man was charged with one count of importing a marketable quantity of a border-controlled drug and faces a maximum penalty of 25 years in jail if convicted.

He appeared in the Melbourne Magistrates Court on December 30 and was remanded in custody to appear for a committal mention on March 27.

