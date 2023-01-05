Iran releases Oscar-winning film actress held over protests

Iranian prominent actress Taraneh Alidoosti, centre, holds bunches of flowers as she poses for a photo among her friends after being released from Evin prison in Tehran. (Source: Associated Press)

Iran released a prominent actress from an Oscar-winning film on Wednesday (local time), nearly three weeks after she was jailed for criticising a crackdown on anti-government protests, local reports said.

Iran's semi-official ISNA news agency said Taraneh Alidoosti, the 38-year-old star of Asghar Farhadi's Oscar-winning 2016 film, The Salesman, was released on bail. Her mother, Nadere Hakimelahi, had earlier said she would be released in a post on Instagram.

After her release from the notorious Evin Prison in Tehran, Alidoosti posed with bunches of flowers, surrounded by friends. No further details have been released about her case.

Alidoosti was among several Iranian celebrities to express support for the nationwide protests and criticise the authorities' violent clampdown on dissent. She had posted at least three messages in support of the protests on Instagram before her account was disabled.

One message had expressed solidarity with the first man to be executed on charges linked to the protests, which were triggered by the death of a woman in police custody and have escalated into widespread calls for the overthrow of Iran's ruling clerics.

The protests mark one of the biggest challenges to the Islamic Republic since it was established after the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

Security forces have used live ammunition, bird shot, tear gas and batons to disperse protesters, according to rights groups.

Mohsen Shekari was executed December 9 after being charged by an Iranian court with blocking a street in Tehran and attacking a member of the country's security forces with a machete. A week later, Iran executed a second prisoner, Majidreza Rahnavard, by public hanging. He had been accused of stabbing two members of the paramilitary Basij militia, which is leading the crackdown.

Activists say at least a dozen people have been sentenced to death in closed-door hearings over charges linked to the protests.

Taraneh Alidoosti speaks on a cellphone after being released from Evin prison in Tehran. (Source: Associated Press)

"His name was Mohsen Shekari," Alidoosti wrote on an account with some 8 million followers before her arrest.

"Every international organisation who is watching this bloodshed and not taking action, is a disgrace to humanity."

The Iranian reports on Alidoosti's release did not say whether she has been charged with anything or if she will stand trial.

It was also unclear whether she faces travel restrictions as part of the terms of her release.

At least 516 protesters have been killed and over 19,000 people have been arrested, according to Human Rights Activists in Iran, a group that has closely monitored the unrest. Iranian authorities have not provided an official count of those killed or detained.