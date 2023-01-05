Family rep: Hamlin's recovery moving in 'a positive direction'

Damar Hamlin looking on during a game in November 2022. (Source: Associated Press)

Damar Hamlin's recovery is moving in "a positive direction" two days after the Buffalo Bills safety collapsed and went into cardiac arrest during a game against Cincinnati, the player's marketing representative said on Wednesday (local time).

"We all remain optimistic," Jordon Rooney, a family spokesman who described himself as a good friend of the player, told The Associated Press by phone. He said he was unable to go into further detail on Hamlin's status at the request of his family not to provide specifics.

The Bills said that Hamlin remained hospitalised in critical condition but displayed signs of improvement. They said he was expected to remain in intensive care as his medical team continued to monitor and treat him.

Rooney said Hamlin's family was staying positive and buoyed by the outpouring of worldwide support the second-year Bills player has received since his heart stopped and he was resuscitated on the field before being loaded into an ambulance and transported the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

ADVERTISEMENT

"They are elated right now," Rooney said. "Damar is still their first concern. But for them, they always look at how they can turn a somewhat troubling situation into a good one. The bounce back from this, for him and his family is going to be incredible."

Rooney's update came after Hamlin's uncle, Dorrian Glenn, told numerous media outlets Tuesday night (local time) there were some encouraging signs in his nephew's progress, such as doctors lowering the level of oxygen Hamlin needs from 100% to 50%.

"He's still sedated right now," Glenn told CNN. "They just want him to have a better chance of recovering better. So, they feel that if he's sedated, his body can heal a lot faster than if he was woke and possibly cause other complications."

Rooney did say there was a misunderstanding when Glenn said Hamlin had to be resuscitated twice.

A sign shows support for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin outside Highmark Stadium in New York. (Source: Associated Press)

Rooney said that "isn't exactly true", without going into detail.

Players and fans from across the NFL rallied to Hamlin's support, with vigils held in Cincinnati and outside the Bills' home stadium.

ADVERTISEMENT

The shock of what happened also reverberated in Pittsburgh, where the 24-year-old Hamlin grew up and was determined to give back to those in need.

Hamlin was hurt in the first quarter when he was struck squarely in the chest while making what appeared to be routine tackle of Bengals receiver Tee Higgins. Hamlin briefly got up and adjusted his facemask before collapsing backward.