EU urges pre-flight Covid-19 tests on passengers from China

A couple walk past EU flags outside EU headquarters in Brussels. (Source: Associated Press)

The European Union on Wednesday (local time) "strongly encouraged" its member states to impose pre-departure Covid-19 testing of passengers from China, in a move that is likely to upset Beijing and has already been criticised by the global airline industry.

Following a week of talks between EU health experts, the bloc stopped short of agreeing that all 27 member states impose such a travel restriction that members like Italy, France and Spain had already implemented at a national level. Instead, it only urged nations to do so.

China has already vehemently rejected such actions, warning of "countermeasures" if such policies were to be imposed across the bloc.

Even though the EU presidency said in a statement that the member states "agreed on a coordinated precautionary approach", part of the approach fell short of full agreement.

In the most crucial part of the statement, it said that "the Member States are strongly encouraged to introduce, for all passengers departing from China to Member States, the requirement for a negative Covid-19 test".

On other issues, the EU said there was full agreement to have passengers wear masks when travelling to and from China and to offer advice on personal hygiene and health issues.

Earlier, EU Commission spokesman Tim McPhie said that the "overwhelming majority of countries are in favour" of imposing testing of passengers from China prior to departure. But the EU apparently could not find agreement to bind them all.

Medical personnel wait for passengers coming from China in a Covid testing area in Italy. (Source: Associated Press)

The Chinese government and European health experts have said there is no pressing need for any blanket restrictions on travel since the coronavirus variants emerging from China are already prevalent in Europe.

The International Air Transport Association, which represents some 300 airlines worldwide, lent its powerful voice to the protests.

"It is extremely disappointing to see this knee-jerk reinstatement of measures that have proven ineffective over the last three years," said IATA Director General Willie Walsh.

"Research undertaken around the arrival of the omicron variant concluded that putting barriers in the way of travel made no difference to the peak spread of infections. At most, restrictions delayed that peak by a few days," Walsh said.

Still, World Health Organisation head Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said he understood why numerous countries have recently taken measures against travellers coming from China, given the lack of outbreak data from the Chinese government.

A police robot vehicle patrols near the crowd that has returned to a mall following the easing of pandemic restrictions in Beijing. (Source: Associated Press)

The EU also said it took its approach "especially considering the need for sufficient, reliable data" coming from China.

The bloc said it will reassess the situation by the middle of the month, one week after China's easing of travel restrictions on its citizens becomes official on January 8.

A day after threatening countermeasures, Chinese government spokesperson Mao Ning said: "We sincerely hope that all parties will focus on fighting the epidemic itself, avoid the politicisation of Covid."

Italy - where the pandemic first exacted a heavy toll in Europe in early 2020 - was the first EU member to require coronavirus tests for airline passengers coming from China, but France and Spain quickly followed with their own measures.