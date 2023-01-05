Cow bogs in dam after Sydney shops rescue

9:09am
|
AAP

A cow found wandering a shopping centre has required rescue for a second time.

The lost animal was first discovered in the Caddens Corner shopping precinct in Sydney's west on Tuesday night.

A Fire and Rescue NSW crew called in to capture the cow worked alongside police to wrangle it safely to a nearby paddock at Western Sydney University.

But its troubles didn't end there with the bovine becoming bogged in a dam overnight.

Fire and Rescue, university campus security, and NSW Police mounted a second effort to free the same cow, which was stuck up to its stomach in mud.

Firefighters fashioned a 38mm fire hose into a lasso to ease the cow out of the dam and into the care of university staff.

Unable to stand after its ordeal, crews remained with the cow until it recovered.

It remains in the care of the university - away from the dam.

Authorities are now trying to find the cow's owner.

WorldAnimalsAustralia

SHARE

Latest

Popular

19 mins ago

Russia's hypersonic missile-armed ship to patrol global seas

Russia's hypersonic missile-armed ship to patrol global seas

33 mins ago

Breakers snap losing streak and deny Wildcats at the death

Breakers snap losing streak and deny Wildcats at the death

48 mins ago

Harry and Meghan criticised by Nelson Mandela's granddaughter

Harry and Meghan criticised by Nelson Mandela's granddaughter

54 mins ago

Black Caps spinners hit back after Shakeel's first test century

Black Caps spinners hit back after Shakeel's first test century

9:15am

Coastal rowing brings Olympic champ out of retirement

2:01

Coastal rowing brings Olympic champ out of retirement

9:09am

Cow bogs in dam after Sydney shops rescue

0:25

Cow bogs in dam after Sydney shops rescue
1
2
3
4
5
6

Related Stories

Cockpit video shows Gold Coast chopper crash unfold

'Bring my little man back': Father's plea after Gold Coast helicopter crash

Kiwi woman witnessed 'horrible' Gold Coast helicopter collision

Nude twerking vandals break into luxury Byron Bay home