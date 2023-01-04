Stunning Smith beats Van Gerwen to claim world darts glory

Michael Smith on the way to victory over Michael van Gerwen at the world darts championship (Source: Getty)

England's Michael Smith has fired a stunning nine-dart finish on his way to winning the Darts World Championship for the first time after a brilliant victory over three-time champion Michael van Gerwen.

The 32-year-old, a two-time runner-up including a painful defeat to Peter Wright 12 months ago, hit darting perfection in the second set and continued to produce some mesmeric scoring as he won one of the greatest finals ever 7-4 at London's Alexandra Palace.

He became just the second player to hit a nine-darter in the World Championship final and the first since Adrian Lewis in 2011 as he took his place in the history books.

In taking his maiden title at the third attempt he also became world number one and gained revenge for the 2019 final defeat to Van Gerwen.

ADVERTISEMENT

That was the last time the Dutchman won the showpiece and it needed brilliance from Smith to deny him this time around as 'Bully Boy' rattled off four successive sets to secure his path to glory.