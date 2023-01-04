Raducanu, Gauff advance at wet, windy ASB Classic

Emma Raducanu after her opening round win in Auckland (Source: Photosport)

Former US Open champion Emma Raducanu has overcome wind and rain in a match which stretched over almost four hours to beat Linda Fruhvirtova 4-6 6-4 6-2 in her first singles encounter of 2023 at the ASB Classic in Auckland.

The match was twice interrupted by rain and the second delay in the deciding set forced the players from the court for almost an hour.

Raducanu returned to take charge of the clash, immediately breaking the 17-year-old Fruhvirtova for a 2-0 lead and going on to serve for the match at 5-0.

Fruhvirtova broke back for 5-1, then saved four match points on serve in a tenacious attempt to keep the match alive.

Raducanu fell behind 0-30 in her next service game but recovered with a series of big serves.

"I think it's like four hours later. Honestly, I don't know what time it is anymore," Raducanu said.

"What a battle. Linda is such a great young player and it was a different dynamic for me because usually I'm the younger one. Going into this match she is and she's going to be up there for sure, she already is."

Raducanu, 20, was playing her first competitive match in two and a half months and had to fight hard against the Czech teenager who won a tight first set in 53 minutes.

Top-seeded American Coco Gauff also had to contend with two lengthy rain delays before beating Germany's Tatjana Maria 6-4 6-1.

The seventh-ranked Gauff had let slip a 4-0 lead in the first set and Maria was serving at 4-3 when a cloudburst forced the players from the court. Play resumed briefly and Gauff improved her lead to 5-4 when the second rain break occurred.

Coco Gauff during her opening match at the 2023 Auckland ASB Classic (Source: Photosport)

Gauff returned to win six straight games to open a 5-0 lead in the second set before Maria held serve again. Gauff calmly served out the match for her first win of the year.

"Honestly, like it wasn't tough because I was expecting (the rain) to happen," Gauff said. "In between the rain delays I got a bit of help from my coach.

"But I'm from Florida and we're kinda used to the stop start, stop start. It's the tropical weather."

Raducanu's second-round opponent will be Slovakia qualifier Viktoria Kuzmova, who upset fourth-seeded Bernarda Pera 6-4 6-4.

Kuzmova took advantage of a strong first serve to win key points in a tight contest while Pera, the Croatia-born American, struggled in windy conditions and had nine double faults.