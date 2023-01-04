'Prophet of Doom' pleads guilty in New York subway shooting

New York City police and law enforcement officials lead subway shooting suspect Frank James, centre, away from a police station in New York in April. (Source: Associated Press)

A man who opened fire on a Brooklyn subway train last year, wounding 10 passengers in a rush-hour attack that shocked New York City, pleaded guilty on Tuesday (local time) to federal terrorism charges.

Frank James, who had posted online that he was the "Prophet of Doom", appeared in a Brooklyn federal court and admitted to pulling the trigger on a Manhattan-bound train as it moved between stations on April 12, 2022.

He didn't have a plea agreement, and prosecutors are seeking to put him in prison for decades.

James, 63, wearing a beige jail jumpsuit and black-rimmed glasses, said he only intended to cause serious bodily injury, not death.

He pleaded guilty to all 11 counts in his indictment, including 10 counts of committing a terrorist attack against a mass transit system - one for each wounded passenger. He previously had vowed to fight the charges.

Several victims of the shooting were in court for James' guilty plea, but none wanted to talk to reporters afterward.

At the hearing, Assistant US Attorney Sara Winik said James "intended to inflict maximum damage at the height of rush hour".

According to prosecutors, James set off a pair of smoke grenades and fired a barrage of random shots inside the train, bloodying passengers as it moved between stations in Brooklyn's Sunset Park neighbourhood.

Dressed as a maintenance worker, James then fled in the haze and confusion, setting off a 30-hour citywide manhunt that ended when he called the police on himself.

Before the shooting, James, who is Black, posted dozens of videos online in which he ranted about race, violence and his struggles with mental illness, sometimes adopting the moniker "Prophet of Doom".

In a jailhouse interview with The Associated Press in August, James spoke about his lifelong struggle with mental health and the notoriety he gained at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, where he befriended the disgraced R&B star R Kelly.

"It's going to be a long case," a sanguine and bespectacled James told the AP. "People don't have enough information yet to judge me."

"All in all I'm a good person at heart," he added. "I've never hurt anybody."

But prosecutors say James planned the shooting for years and terrified all of New York City with an attack that upended the ritual of the morning commute and endangered dozens of lives.

In court papers, prosecutors suggested James had the means to carry out more attacks, noting that he had ammunition and other gun-related items in a Philadelphia storage unit. The New York City native had been living in Milwaukee and Philadelphia prior to the shooting.