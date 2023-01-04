Fans mourn as Pelé buried in Brazilian city he made famous

The remains of late Brazilian football great Pele are carried into Necropole Ecumenica Memorial Cemetery in Santos. (Source: Associated Press)

Pelé was buried in his final resting place on Tuesday (local time) as millions of fans in Brazil and around the world mourned the football icon.

President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva paid his respects at Vila Belmiro, the stadium where Pelé played for most of his career.

Pelé was laid to rest in the city where he grew up, became famous, and helped make into a global capital of his sport.

Mass was held at the Vila Belmiro stadium before the black casket was driven through the streets of the city of Santos in a fire truck.

It was taken into the cemetery as bands played the Santos team's official song, and a Catholic hymn. Before the golden-wrapped casket arrived, attendees sang samba songs that Pelé had liked.

Some legends of Pelé's sport weren't there.

"Where's Ronaldo Nazario? Where's Kaká, where's Neymar?" asked Claudionor Alves, 67, who works at a bakery next to the stadium.

People pray outside the home of Pele's mother. (Source: Associated Press)

"Do they think they will be remembered like Pelé will? These guys didn't want to stop their vacations, that's the problem."

Another notable absentee was Jair Bolsonaro, whose term as president ended December 31. A day before, he departed capital Brasilia on a flight to Florida, shirking the ceremonial duty of passing the presidential sash to Lula. Bolsonaro is staying in a condominium complex outside Orlando and has been filmed speaking to neighbours.

Geovana Sarmento, 17, waited in the three-hour line to view his body as it lay in repose.

She came with her father, who was wearing a Brazil shirt with Pelé's name.

The casket of late Brazilian football great Pele is draped in the Brazilian and Santos FC flags. (Source: Associated Press)

"I am not a Santos fan, neither is my father. But this guy invented Brazil's national team. He made Santos stronger, he made it big, how could you not respect him? He is one of the greatest people ever, we needed to honour him," she said.

Caio Zalke, 35, an engineer, wore a Brazil shirt as he waited in line. "Pelé is the most important Brazilian of all time. He made the sport important for Brazil and he made Brazil important for the world," he said.

In the 1960s and 70s, Pelé was perhaps the world's most famous athlete. He met presidents and queens, and in Nigeria a civil war was put on hold to watch him play. Many Brazilians credit him with putting the country on the world stage for the first time.

Pelé had undergone treatment for colon cancer since 2021.

The medical centre where he had been hospitalised said he died of multiple organ failure as a result of the cancer.

Pelé led Brazil to World Cup titles in 1958, 1962 and 1970 and remains one of the team's all-time leading scorers with 77 goals.

Neymar tied Pelé’s record during this year's World Cup in Qatar.