Beijing threatens response to 'unacceptable' virus measures

Visitors wearing face masks tour a pedestrian shopping street at Qianmen walking street in Beijing. (Source: Associated Press)

The Chinese government has sharply criticised Covid-19 testing requirements imposed on passengers from China and threatened countermeasures against countries involved, which include the US and several European nations.

"We believe that the entry restrictions adopted by some countries targeting China lack scientific basis, and some excessive practices are even more unacceptable," Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said at a daily briefing on Tuesday (local time).

"We are firmly opposed to attempts to manipulate the Covid measures for political purposes and will take countermeasures based on the principle of reciprocity," she said. Mao did not specify what steps China might take.

The comments were China's sharpest to date on the issue. Australia and Canada this week joined a growing list of countries requiring travellers from China to take a Covid-19 test prior to boarding their flight, as China battles a nationwide outbreak of the coronavirus after abruptly easing restrictions that were in place for much of the pandemic.

Other countries including the US, UK, India, Japan and several European nations have announced tougher Covid-19 measures on travellers from China amid concerns over a lack of data on infections in China and fears of the possibility that new variants may emerge.

French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne defended the tests. Starting on Wednesday (local time), anyone flying from China to France will have to present a negative virus test taken within the previous 48 hours and be subject to random testing on arrival.

An elderly man wearing a face mask pushes his partner in a wheelchair as visitors tour a pedestrian shopping street at Qianmen, in Beijing. (Source: Associated Press)

"We are in our role, my government is in its role, protecting the French," Borne said on France-Info radio.

The UK will require that passengers from China take a Covid test before boarding the plane from Thursday (local time).

Transport Secretary Mark Harper said the requirement is for "collecting information" because Beijing isn't sharing coronavirus data.

Health officials will test a sample of passengers when they arrive in the UK, but no quarantine is required for those who test positive, he said: "The policy for arrivals from China is primarily about collecting information that the Chinese government is not sharing with the international community."

China, which for most of the pandemic adopted a "zero-Covid" strategy that imposed harsh restrictions aimed at stamping out the virus, abruptly eased those measures in December.

Chinese authorities previously said that from January 8, overseas travellers would no longer need to quarantine upon arriving in China, paving the way for Chinese residents to travel.