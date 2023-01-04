4 alive in 'miracle' after car plunges off California cliff

A 4-year-old girl, a 9-year-old boy and two adults survived on Monday (local time) after their car plunged off a Northern California cliff along the Pacific Coast Highway near an area known as Devil's Slide that's known for fatal wrecks, officials said.

The Tesla sedan plummeted more than 76 metres from the highway and crashed into a rocky outcropping. It appears to have flipped a few times before landing on its wheels, wedged against the cliff just feet from the surf, according to Brian Pottenger, a battalion chief for Coastside Fire Protection District/Cal Fire.

Crashes along Devil's Slide, a steep, rocky and winding coastal area about 24km south of San Francisco, rarely end with survivors.

On Monday, the victims were initially listed in critical condition, but all four were conscious and alert when rescuers arrived.

Crews set up rope system from the highway to lower firefighters down the cliff, the battalion chief said.

At the same time, other firefighters watching the sedan through binoculars suddenly noticed movement - a sign that at least one person was still alive.

The incident turned from what had been likely a recovery of bodies to a rescue operation that took several hours amid constant rain, heavy winds, slick roads and crashing waves.

The doors were smashed against the cliff and jammed shut, so firefighters were forced to cut the victims out of the car using the so-called "jaws of life" tools.

Crews pulled the kids out of the back window and brought them up the cliff by hand in a rescue basket using the rope system.

They were rushed to the hospital by ambulance with musculoskeletal injuries.

The adults had traumatic injuries, however, and had to be hoisted up the cliff by a helicopter.

They were then both flown to the hospital, the battalion chief said. It was not immediately clear whether the four occupants were members of the same family.

Officials are investigating what caused the Tesla to go off the highway in that spot.