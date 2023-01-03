Body found in Glen Eden believed to be Iraena Asher's father

8:08am
|

Radio New Zealand

Mike hasn't been seen since Christmas Day. (Source: New Zealand Police)

A body found in West Auckland last night is believed to be that of a man whose daughter disappeared in 2004.

Michael Piki Kotuku Asher, 73, was reported missing to police on December 30, and was last seen at his residence on Glengarry Road, Glen Eden on Christmas Day.

At the time, police said they along with his family were worried about him, and it was out of character for him to not be in touch with friends and family.

Yesterday, the police search and rescue team found a body in an area of bush in Glen Eden, Auckland about 7pm.

Police said they believe it is Asher, who is the father of 25-year-old Iraena Asher.

His death will be referred to the Coroner.

In 2012, a Coroner ruled Iraena drowned at Piha beach, where she was last seen in 2004.

"Michael was a much loved family member and our thoughts are with his whānau," a police spokesperson said.

"His family have asked that people respect their privacy at this difficult time."

