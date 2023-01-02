Stampede during New Year's event in Uganda kills at least 9

3:00pm
|
Associated Press

A stampede during New Year's celebrations at a popular mall in Uganda's capital, Kampala, left at least nine people dead, including children, police said today.

The stampede happened at the Freedom City Mall in Namasuba suburb as revellers rushed to watch fireworks.

The Kampala Metropolitan deputy police spokesperson, Luke Owoyesigyire, said the incident appeared to have occurred at midnight "when an event emcee encouraged attendees to go outside and watch a fireworks display".

The Katwe Territorial Police are "investigating an incident of rash (behaviour) and neglect, according to an official statement.

No arrests have been made so far.

Police said five people died at the scene and four others died of their injuries at the hospital where they had been taken for treatment. There was no immediate information on other injured people.

The police said the bodies had been taken to the city mortuary in Mulago.

The shopping mall is a popular venue for music concerts and new year celebrations.

WorldAfricaAccidents

SHARE

Latest

Popular

25 mins ago

SH2 blocked in Western Bay of Plenty after 'serious crash'

SH2 blocked in Western Bay of Plenty after 'serious crash'

45 mins ago

Trump enters 2023 facing major challenges to presidential run

1:59

Trump enters 2023 facing major challenges to presidential run

4:08pm

Govt receiving advice ahead of decision on entry restrictions for China travellers

Govt receiving advice ahead of decision on entry restrictions for China travellers

3:30pm

Dwindling number of wealthy foreign investors applying for residency

Dwindling number of wealthy foreign investors applying for residency

3:00pm

Stampede during New Year's event in Uganda kills at least 9

0:42

Stampede during New Year's event in Uganda kills at least 9

2:30pm

Stars ready to hit the court in ASB Classic's big return

Stars ready to hit the court in ASB Classic's big return
1
2
3
4
5
6

Related Stories

Funds flow for kids orphaned in Western Australia crash

Fire at hotel casino on Cambodia border kills at least 10

Kids reunited with parents missing hours after jet skiing off Aus coast

Children, baby found alive 2 days after WA crash that killed parents