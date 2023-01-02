Police attacked by machete-wielding man in Times Square on NYE

A man wielding a machete attacked three police officers at the New Year's Eve celebration in New York City, authorities said, striking two of them in the head before an officer shot the man in the shoulder.

The attack happened a little after 10pm about eight blocks from Times Square, just outside of the high-security zone where revellers are screened for weapons.

The two officers were hospitalised, one with a fractured skull and the other with a bad cut and were expected to recover.

Police did not identify the 19-year-old suspect, who also was expected to recover.

The attack and sound of a gunshot briefly sent some people in the crowd running, but the incident did not impact the festivities in Times Square, which continued uninterrupted.

Mayor Eric Adams said at a news conference that he had spoken to one of the wounded officers as he was being stitched up at the hospital.

"He was in good spirits," Adams said. "He understood that his role saved lives of New Yorkers today."

An investigation was underway to pinpoint a motive for the attack, but authorities said they didn't believe there was any ongoing threat to the public.