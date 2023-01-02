Police attacked by machete-wielding man in Times Square on NYE

10:08am
|
Associated Press
NYPD.

NYPD. (Source: Getty)

A man wielding a machete attacked three police officers at the New Year's Eve celebration in New York City, authorities said, striking two of them in the head before an officer shot the man in the shoulder.

The attack happened a little after 10pm about eight blocks from Times Square, just outside of the high-security zone where revellers are screened for weapons.

The two officers were hospitalised, one with a fractured skull and the other with a bad cut and were expected to recover.

Police did not identify the 19-year-old suspect, who also was expected to recover.

The attack and sound of a gunshot briefly sent some people in the crowd running, but the incident did not impact the festivities in Times Square, which continued uninterrupted.

Mayor Eric Adams said at a news conference that he had spoken to one of the wounded officers as he was being stitched up at the hospital.

"He was in good spirits," Adams said. "He understood that his role saved lives of New Yorkers today."

An investigation was underway to pinpoint a motive for the attack, but authorities said they didn't believe there was any ongoing threat to the public.

WorldNorth AmericaCrime and Justice

SHARE

Latest

Popular

10 mins ago

UK's Extinction Rebellion to move away from disruptive protests

1:19

UK's Extinction Rebellion to move away from disruptive protests

38 mins ago

Travellers to NZ from China 'likely' to need test - epidemiologist

Travellers to NZ from China 'likely' to need test - epidemiologist

10:51am

Anita Pointer of the Pointer Sisters dies at 74

Anita Pointer of the Pointer Sisters dies at 74

10:21am

Inquiries underway after man kicked, bitten by police dog

Inquiries underway after man kicked, bitten by police dog

10:08am

Police attacked by machete-wielding man in Times Square on NYE

Police attacked by machete-wielding man in Times Square on NYE

9:37am

Police 'disappointed' by number of drink drivers on New Years

Police 'disappointed' by number of drink drivers on New Years
1
2
3
4
5
6

Related Stories

Sydney man accused of trying to ram wife's car won't be deported to NZ

Suspect in Idaho killings plans to waive extradition hearing

Arrest of suspect in killings 'a relief' to Idaho campus

Andrew Tate to be held for 30 days over human trafficking probe