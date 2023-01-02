Fears 4 dead after helicopters collide on Gold Coast

Two scene of a collision involving two helicopters on the Gold Coast. (Source: Nine)

Four people are feared dead and another 13 injured after two helicopters collided before one crashed into the Broadwater on the Gold Coast.

One helicopter ended up upside down on a sandbar at the water's edge with debris strewn around the area after the crash about 2pm today near the Seaworld theme park at Main Beach.

It is believed four people have been killed and two passengers critically injured, but authorities were unable to confirm more details in what the Queensland Ambulance Service called a "major incident".

At least two have been airlifted to hospital in a critical condition, police said, as paramedics treat patients at the scene.

"Thirteen patients are being assessed at the scene were two helicopters have collided on #MainBeach. Please avoid the area," the QAS reported in a social media update,

Police and Emergency Services said the crash occurred when two helicopters came into contact.

One managed to land successfully after the incident.

"There are injuries in the other helicopter with emergency services working at the scene,'' Police and Emergency Services said in a statement.

Witness Jonathon James Spagnol said the crash happened after helicopters got too close, with one's rear rotor sawing off the other's.

"Yeah, two choppers hit each other. Look like one went up and one was coming back in. Chopped the back off the other landed on the sand bar. Was right behind us," he wrote on Facebook.

Carmen Renèe Mallia wrote: "I seen it also. I was absolutely shocked. Shook me to the core. I hope everyone was OK."

Debris strewn on a sandbar following a mid-air collision involving two helicopters on the Gold Coast. (Source: Nine)

"Saw it hit something from the car and it just went straight down. Hope everyone is okay," Billie Tunks said on Facebook.

Julie Cannock was also in the area and reported a huge bang as the aircraft collided.

"Awful watching this happen live in front of us," Cannock said on social media.

"So lucky for the families and boaties on the beach under where they crashed ... huge bang as they collided and the rotors flew off and then watched in slow motion as the 1st chopper crashed to the sand bar ... still in shock ... so sad for the families on what was supposed to be a lovely days sight seeing tour."

People on jetskis and in boats rushed to help the victims at the small sand island off the theme park before paramedics and police arrived on the scene.

A LifeFlight Helicopter also circled over the scene before another was seen heading the scene just before 3pm on the Flight tracker website.

A witness said one of the helicopters had been doing joyflights from SeaWorld in the hours before the accident, but AAP was unable to confirm with park operator Village Roadshow.

The Australian Transport Safety Bureau was investigating the collision, chief commissioner Angus Mitchell said.

"The ATSB asks anyone who may have seen the collision, or who witnessed the helicopters in any phase of their flights, or who may have footage of any kind, to make contact via witness@atsb.gov.au,'' he said.