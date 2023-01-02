7 people injured in Western Bay of Plenty crash

A New Zealand Police vehicle with a road block in place (file image) (Source: 1News)

Seven people have been injured, one critically, following a serious two-car crash in the Western Bay of Plenty.

Emergency services, including five ambulances, four helicopters and two rapid response units - responded to the Monday afternoon crash near Waihi Beach, a St John spokesperson told 1News.

Three people been airlifted to Waikato Hospital, with one in a critical condition and two others in serious condition.

A fourth person has been airlifted to Auckland hospital.

Three others have been taken to Tauranga Hospital in a moderate condition.

Waka Kotahi is warning motorists to avoid State Highway 2 near the crash scene, and road blocks are in place.

SH2 ANTHREE GORGE, BAY OF PLENTY - SERIOUS CRASH - 4:55PM MON 2 JAN

Due to a crash the road is now CLOSED between Waihi Beach Rd and Anthenree Rd. SB traffic please detour via Waihi Beach Rd, Seaforth Rd, Emerton Rd, Steele Rd and Athenree Rd. NB traffic reverse. ^EH pic.twitter.com/o5OcABtuBq — Waka Kotahi NZTA Waikato/BoP (@WakaKotahiWaiBP) January 2, 2023

"Traffic management will be in place, but it may be some hours before the road is cleared," police said.

In a statement, police said the road is currently blocked near Athenree Gorge.

The police's serious crash unit has also been notified.