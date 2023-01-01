UK problems won't go away in 2023, Sunak warns in New Year speech

11 mins ago
|
Associated Press
Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak leaves 10 Downing Street.

Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak leaves 10 Downing Street. (Source: Associated Press)

Britain has had a tough 12 months and its problems will not "go away" in 2023 - but the coronation of King Charles III will help bring the country together, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Saturday (local time) in his New Year message.

Sunak, who in October became the third Conservative British prime minister of the year, said the UK was rocked this year by the "profound economic impact" caused by Russia's war in Ukraine.

He said his government has taken "difficult but fair decisions to get borrowing and debt under control" and helped Britons cope with a cost of living crisis driven by sharply rising energy bills.

Sunak did not mention the UK's political chaos this year, which saw former prime minister Boris Johnson quit in July after a string of scandals and his successor Liz Truss resign after less than two months in office.

Sunak's predecessor Truss was the UK's shortest serving prime minister.

Sunak's predecessor Truss was the UK's shortest serving prime minister. (Source: 1News)

Read More

Britain's economy and politics have calmed down since then, but Sunak still needs to tackle a slowing economy, widespread workers' strikes in reaction to the cost of living crisis, and a fractious Conservative Party that's losing popular support after 12 years in power.

"I'm not going to pretend that all our problems will go away in the new year," he said.

But he added that the UK would "come together with pride in everything that makes this country great" for the coronation ceremony of Charles III.

Charles became monarch immediately upon his mother Queen Elizabeth II's death on September 8.

He will be formally crowned at Westminster Abbey in London on May 6.

WorldUK and Europe

SHARE

Latest

Popular

11 mins ago

UK problems won't go away in 2023, Sunak warns in New Year speech

UK problems won't go away in 2023, Sunak warns in New Year speech

22 mins ago

South Asian eateries try 'going local' as recovery strategy

South Asian eateries try 'going local' as recovery strategy

12:39am

Watch: 2023 begins with a bang at Auckland's Sky Tower

5:20

Watch: 2023 begins with a bang at Auckland's Sky Tower

12:09am

Full video: Fireworks light up Auckland's Sky Tower to ring in 2023

Full video: Fireworks light up Auckland's Sky Tower to ring in 2023

11:17pm

Benedict XVI, first pope to resign in 600 years, dies at 95

Benedict XVI, first pope to resign in 600 years, dies at 95

10:14pm

One person hospitalised in Tauranga bouncy castle incident

One person hospitalised in Tauranga bouncy castle incident
1
2
3
4
5
6

Related Stories

Benedict XVI, first pope to resign in 600 years, dies at 95

Andrew Tate to be held for 30 days over human trafficking probe

Vivienne Westwood, influential punk fashion icon, dies at 81

Ukraine assesses damage after massive wave of Russian strikes