Russian strikes intensify as Ukrainians return for holiday

People stand in front of damaged hotel at the scene of Russian shelling in Kyiv. (Source: Associated Press)

Multiple blasts rocked Kyiv and other areas of Ukraine on Saturday (local time), killing at least one person and wounding 14 others, in a sign that the pace of Russian attacks had picked up before New Year's.

Some Ukrainians defied the danger, however, to return to the country to reunite with families for the holidays.

Ukrainian officials claimed Russia was now deliberately targeting civilians, seeking to create a climate of fear to see out the year grimly and usher in a bloody 2023.

First lady Olena Zelenska expressed outrage that such massive missile attacks could come just before New Year's Eve celebrations.

"Ruining the lives of others is a disgusting habit of our neighbours," she said.

The blasts also came at an unusually quickened rhythm, one that alarmed officials just 36 hours after Russia launched a barrage of missiles on Thursday to damage energy infrastructure facilities.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba highlighted the harsh civilian toll of this latest offensive - that "this time, Russia's mass missile attack is deliberately targeting residential areas, not even the energy infrastructure".

The deadly blast in the Ukrainian capital occurred among the multi-storey residential buildings of the Solomianskyi district.

An AP photographer at the scene of the explosions saw the body of a dead woman as her husband and son stood nearby. Among the injured taken to the hospital was an older woman. Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said two schools were also damaged, including a kindergarten.

A damaged car is seen at the scene of Russian shelling in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Source: Associated Press)

Various residential buildings and civilian infrastructure were damaged in Kyiv on Saturday afternoon as part of massive attacks spanning the country. A top official in the president's office, Kyrylo Tymoshenko, published photos and video of a partially collapsed six-story hotel in Kyiv. Klitschko said a Japanese journalist was among those injured in the capital.

Russia launched 20 cruise missiles over Ukraine on Saturday afternoon, of which Ukrainian forces shot down 12, according to Ukrainian military chief General Valerii Zaluzhnyi.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky published a video address shortly after Russia launched the New Year's Eve cruise missiles over Ukraine, saying that Russian President Vladimir Putin is "hiding behind the military, behind missiles, behind the walls of his residences and palaces". Addressing the Russians, he added that "no one in the world will forgive you for this. Ukraine will not forgive".

At least four civilians were wounded in the Khmelnytskyi province of western Ukraine, according to regional governor Serhii Hamalii. Six people were wounded in the southern region of Mykolaiv.

Mykolaiv Governor Vitalii Kim said that the Russians were targeting civilians more directly than just by attacking infrastructure, as in the past.

"In many cities, residential areas, hotels, just roads and garages are affected," he wrote on Telegram.

In the Zaporizhzhia region, as a result of a missile attack, two houses were destroyed, and around eight were damaged. Four people were also wounded, among them, a pregnant woman and a 14-year-old girl, said regional Governor Oleksandr Starukh.