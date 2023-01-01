Pope Francis grateful for 'noble' Benedict and his prayers

A person takes a picture of a portrait of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI at St. Peter's Cathedral. (Source: Associated Press)

Hours after the death on Saturday of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, Pope Francis praised his "noble" predecessor and expressed gratitude for his life of faith and prayers, especially those offered in the nearly 10 years since the shy churchman dramatically became the first pontiff in centuries to retire from the papacy.

In his first public comments about Benedict since the Vatican announced his midmorning death in the monastery where the former pontiff lived out his last years, Francis spoke of his feelings over the passing, adding to tributes that poured in for his predecessor throughout the day.

During his homily at a New Year's Eve Vespers service in St. Peter's Basilica, Francis said, "thoughts go spontaneously to the very dear Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, who this morning left us".

"With deep feeling, we recall his person, so noble, so gentle," Francis said. "And we feel in the heart so much gratitude: gratitude to God for having given him to the Church and to the world," the pope said. "Gratitude to him, for all the good he did, and above all for his witness of faith and of prayer, especially in these last years of withdrawn life.

"Only God knows the value and the strength of his intercession, of his sacrifices offered for the good of the Church,'' Francis said softly.

Earlier, the Vatican said Benedict would have the simple funeral he wanted while Francis, on Thursday morning, will celebrate Mass in St Peter's Square.

Pope Francis presides over the first Vespers and the 'Te Deum' in St Peter's Basilica. (Source: Associated Press)

The 95-year-old Benedict died on Saturday morning in the Vatican monastery where he had resided since shortly after shocking the world by retiring in 2013. Benedict had been frail for years, and the Vatican three days earlier had said Benedict's health was worsening.

Within minutes of the announcement, words of praise and fond remembrance were offered by world leaders and religious figures, including US President Joe Biden, the archbishop of Canterbury and Jewish advocates.

"Jill and I join Catholics around the world, and so many others, in mourning the passing of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI," Biden said in a written statement. "I had the privilege of spending time with Pope Benedict at the Vatican in 2011 and will always remember his generosity and welcome, as well as our meaningful conversation.

Biden also recalled Benedict's 2008 visit to the White House, saying the then-pontiff had remarked that "the need for global solidarity is as urgent as ever if all people are to live in a way worthy of their dignity."

Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said of the funeral that "following the desire of the pope emeritus, (it) will be carried out in the sign of simplicity."

Benedict spent two more years in papal retirement than in the actual papacy, which had begun in 2005. Benedict died in the austere Vatican monastery where he had resided shortly after retiring.

While pope, Benedict was head of state since the Vatican is an independent city-state. But with no such role at the time of his death, the Vatican's funeral details reflected a scaling back of pomp and protocol.

Only official delegations from Italy and Benedict's native Germany were invited to the funeral.

With Benedict out of the public's eye for nearly a decade, the turnout of the faithful for the outdoor funeral was also expected to be reduced, certainly compared to the outpouring of faithful for the last funeral of a reigning pope — St John Paul II in 2005.

Starting on Monday morning, the faithful will be able to file by his body in St Peter's Basilica, and viewing will also be held on Tuesday and Wednesday.