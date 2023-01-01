Kim Kardashian warned by PETA after video show dogs in garage

Kim Kardashian has been issued with a warning from PETA over a video that suggested she keeps her dogs in a garage.

The clip was posted on a TikTok account Kim shares with her daughter North and appeared to show the star's two Pomeranians, Sushi and Sake living in a pen in the garage of her family mansion in California - and bosses at the animal rights charity have insisted they hope the video is a misrepresentation of the pooches' living conditions.

PETA senior vice president Lisa Lange told the New York Post: "Knowing that Kim Kardashian is anti-fur and mostly vegan, we are hoping hard that she does not relegate her dogs to life in a garage.

"What PETA does know is that dogs are highly social pack animals who need more than just soft beds and decorative stockings: They deserve to feel safe, loved, and to live inside the house as part of the family."

Kim has yet to address the speculation around her dogs, but the video was removed from the TikTok page.

It comes after the reality TV star revealed she bans her staff from wearing bright colours when working at her home so they fit in with her neutral decor.

The 42-year-old has famously decorated her California house in a minimalist style sticking to a neutral colour palette and not allowing any clutter - and she revealed her staff have to fit in with her style when they are working there.

Speaking on Angie Martinez's IRL podcast, Kim was asked if her staff have to adhere to a dress code and she replied: "Absolutely. I have uniforms."

She went on to explain there aren't exact uniforms but she gives all her employees a colour palette they must adhere to.

Kim said they are allowed to pick from "greys, heather grey, black, navy, white, cream, khaki…I mean, we can stick with all neutrals. Not a lot of colour blocking."

However, the star insists she isn't forcing her employees to do anything they don't want to.