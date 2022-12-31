SH1 blocked, person trapped after truck, car collide in Northland

A New Zealand Police vehicle with a road block in place (file image)

One person was left trapped after a car and truck collided on State Highway 1 in Northland this afternoon.

The crash happened near the intersection of State Highway 1 and State Highway 12 in Brynderwyn, near Maungaturoto.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand (FENZ) spokesperson told 1News that it responded to reports of a "motor vehicle collision" just after 2.30pm. Four fire trucks attended to the crash.

"One person was trapped, FENZ used rescue equipment to retrieve the person."

Meanwhile, St John said two people were left with minor injuries from the crash. The ambulance service said it responded with a helicopter and two ambulances.

Travel is blocked on State Highway 1 as a result of the crash, with diversions in place.

Northbound traffic is currently being diverted onto State Highway 12 at Maungatauroto.

Meanwhile, southbound traffic is being diverted through Waipu at The Braigh.

Travel on State Highway 1 is disrupted in Northland due to a crash.

Waka Kotahi is warning travellers to expect delays resulting from the "serious crash".

"Please delay your travel or allow extra time for your journey," the agency said.

Earlier, police said "initial indications" had suggested there had been a serious injury resulting from the crash.

New ZealandNorthland

SH1 blocked, person trapped after truck, car collide in Northland

