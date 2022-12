Ukraine assesses damage after massive wave of Russian strikes

Emergency workers remove debris of a house destroyed following a Russian missile strike in Kyiv. (Source: Associated Press)

Russian missiles hit Ukraine on Thursday (local time) in the biggest wave of strikes in weeks, damaging power stations and other critical infrastructure during freezing winter weather.

Russia fired 69 missiles at energy facilities and Ukrainian forces shot down 54, Ukrainian military chief General Valerii Zaluzhnyi said.

Local officials said attacks killed at least two people around Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city. The strikes also wounded at least seven people across the country, although the toll of the attacks was growing as officials assessed the day's events.

Russia dispatched explosive drones to selected regions overnight before broadening the barrage with air and sea-based missiles, the Ukrainian air force said. Air-raid sirens rang out across the country, and the military activated air-defence systems in Kyiv, the regional administration said.

Ukraine's defence ministry said the attack damaged 18 residential buildings and 10 pieces of critical infrastructure in 10 regions.

Russia has attacked Ukrainian power and water supplies almost weekly since October while its ground forces struggle to hold ground and advance. Mayor Vitali Klitschko warned of power outages in the capital, asking people to stockpile water and to charge their electronic devices.

In the southeastern Kyiv district of Bortnychi, an explosion flattened at least one house and broke the doors, roofs and windows of several others nearby.

Yana Denysenko went through broken glass inside her grandparent's home to collect personal items. Though she does not live there, she came immediately after the explosion and found her wounded mother, sister and 14-year-old niece in ambulances.

Denysenko hugged her tearful grandmother Anhelina, who was at work when the explosion happened.

People rest in the subway station being used as a bomb shelter during a rocket attack in Kyiv. (Source: Associated Press)

"I'm scared to see all this, how many mothers are crying?" Anhelina said. "I want my children to recover."

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba called the attacks "senseless barbarism".

"There can be no 'neutrality' in the face of such mass war crimes. Pretending to be 'neutral' equals taking Russia's side," Kuleba tweeted.

After more than 10 months of fighting, Russia and Ukraine are locked in a grinding battle of attrition.

The Ukrainian military has reclaimed swaths of Russian-occupied territory in the country's northeast and south, and continues to resist persistent Russian attempts to seize all of the industrial Donbas region in the east.

A Ukrainian soldier decorates a frontline position during fights with Russian forces near Maryinka. (Source: Associated Press)

At the same time, Moscow has targeted Ukrainian power facilities and other key infrastructure in a bid to weaken the country's resolve and force it to negotiate on Russian terms. The time between strikes has increased in recent weeks, though, leading some commentators to theorise Russia is trying to ration its missile supply.

The Ukrainian military has reported success in shooting down incoming Russian missiles and explosive drones in earlier attacks but many cities have gone without heat, internet and electricity for hours or days at a time.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said a number of energy facilities were damaged during what he said was the 10th such large-scale attack on his country.

"Russia is trying to deprive Ukrainians of light before the New Year," Shmyhal wrote in a Telegram post.

He said that emergency blackouts may be necessary "in some areas".

Meanwhile, a Telegram channel affiliated with the presidential press service of Belarus said a Ukrainian S-300 air defence missile landed in Belarusian territory of Belarus. It said the missile could have veered off course accidentally and there were no casualties.

Workers remove the monument to Russian Empress Catherine II in Odesa, Ukraine, after the decision was made by electronic voting to dismantle the sculpture. (Source: Associated Press)

The Belarusian Defence Ministry said later that the missile was downed by the Belarusian air defence over the western Brest region and fell into a field, according to a statement carried by the state Belta news agency.

Belarus, Russia's close ally, served as a staging ground for Russia's February 24 invasion of Ukraine.

Belarus' foreign ministry summoned the Ukrainian ambassador to express "strong protest", it said, demanding that Ukraine "conduct a thorough investigation" and "hold those responsible to account".

In response, Ukraine's Defence Ministry said that Kyiv was "ready to conduct an objective investigation" of the incident and to invite "authoritative experts" from abroad to participate in it, with a caveat that these experts should come from countries that do not support Russia.