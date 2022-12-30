Nick Cannon welcomes his 12th child

Masked Singer presenter Nick Cannon. (Source: Bang Showbiz)

Nick Cannon has had his twelfth child.

Model Alyssa Scott gave birth to her third child, Halo Marie Cannon, on December 14 following the death in December 2021 of her and Cannon’s baby boy Zen.

She posted a video on Instagram to mark the new arrival on Thursday, along with the message: “Our lives are forever changed. Zen is in every breath I take. I know his spirit was with us in the room that morning. I know he is watching down on us. He shows me signs everyday. I will hold onto this memory forever.

“I will remember the sound of Nick's voice saying ‘it’s a girl’ and the look of everything we’ve been through flash across his face. I will remember the sound of her crying out with her first breath and feeling her heartbeat against mine.

ADVERTISEMENT

“My sweet girl, I got my surprise!! We love you Halo Marie Cannon,” she concluded.

Model Alyssa Scott announcing the birth of her daughter with Nick Cannon, Halo Marie Cannon. (Source: Instagram)

The 29-year-old had her first child, daughter Zeela, in February 2018, before having Zen with Cannon in June 2021 – who he announced five months later had lost his fight with brain cancer.

The Masked Singer host, 42, said in December last year: “Alyssa was just the strongest woman I have ever seen.

“Never had an argument, never was angry. She was emotional when she needed to be but was always the best mom and continues to be the best mum possible.”

Cannon also shares son Legendary, daughter Onyx and son Rise with Bre Tiesi, Lanisha Cole and Brittany Bell respectively.

He also has son Golden and daughter Powerful with Bell, as well as two sets of twins – Monroe and Moroccan, 11, with Mariah Carey and 18-month-old Zion and Zillion with Abby De La Rosa.

ADVERTISEMENT

De La Rosa had a third child with Cannon on November 11, a daughter named Beautiful Zeppelin.