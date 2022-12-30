Israel's Netanyahu sworn in as PM of hard-line government

Israeli Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during a special session of the Knesset, Israel's parliament, to approve and swear in a new right-wing government. (Source: Associated Press)

Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday (local time) returned to power for an unprecedented sixth term as Israel's prime minister, taking the helm of the most right-wing and religiously conservative government in the country's 74-year history.

The swearing-in ceremony capped a remarkable comeback for Netanyahu, who was ousted last year after 12 consecutive years in power. But he faces numerous challenges, leading an alliance of religious and far-right parties that could cause domestic and regional turmoil and alienate Israel's closest allies.

His new government has pledged to prioritise settlement expansion in the occupied West Bank, extend massive subsidies to his ultra-Orthodox allies and push for sweeping reform of the judicial system that critics say could endanger the country's democratic institutions.

The plans have sparked an uproar in Israeli society, prompting criticism from the military, rainbow community rights groups, the business community and others, and raised concerns abroad.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a stormy parliamentary session before his swearing in, the combative Netanyahu took aim at his critics, accusing the opposition of trying to scare the public.

"I hear the constant cries of the opposition about the end of the country and democracy," Netanyahu said from the podium.

"Opposition members: to lose in elections is not the end of democracy, this is the essence of democracy."

His speech was interrupted repeatedly by boos and jeers from his opponents, who chanted "weak, weak" in an apparent reference to the numerous concessions he made to his new governing partners.

Protesters wave flags and hold banners against Benjamin Netanyahu's new government. (Source: Associated Press)

Later, Netanyahu held a brief meeting with his new Cabinet, saying his priorities would include halting Iran's nuclear programme, strengthening law and order and combatting the country's high cost of living, and expanding Israel's burgeoning relations with the Arab world.

"I am emotional because of the great trust the people of Israel gave us," he told the ministers, adding that he was excited to work with the "excellent team" he has assembled: "Let's get to work."

ADVERTISEMENT

Netanyahu is the country's longest serving prime minister, having held office for a total of 15 years, including a stint in the 1990s.

After four consecutive inconclusive elections, he was ousted last year by a coalition of eight ideologically diverse parties united by little more than their opposition to his rule.

That coalition collapsed in June, and Netanyahu and his ultranationalist and ultra-Orthodox allies secured a clear parliamentary majority in November's election.

The country remains deeply divided over Netanyahu, who remains on trial for charges of fraud, breach of trust and accepting bribes in three corruption cases. He denies all charges, saying he is the victim of a witch hunt orchestrated by a hostile media, police and prosecutors.

Netanyahu now heads a government comprised of a hard-line religious ultranationalist party dominated by West Bank settlers, two ultra-Orthodox parties and his nationalist Likud party.

They have endorsed a set of guidelines and coalition agreements that go far beyond the goals he outlined on Thursday (local time) and, some say, risk imperilling Israel's democratic institutions and deepening the conflict with the Palestinians.