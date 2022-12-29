US will require COVID-19 testing for travellers from China

20 mins ago
|
Associated Press
A passenger checks her phone as an Air China passenger jet taxi past at the Beijing Capital International airport.

A passenger checks her phone as an Air China passenger jet taxi past at the Beijing Capital International airport. (Source: Associated Press)

The US announced new Covid-19 testing requirements Wednesday for all travellers from China, joining other nations imposing restrictions because of a surge of infections.

The increase in cases across China follows the rollback of the nation's strict anti-virus controls. China's “zero Covid” policies had kept China’s infection rate low but fuelled public frustration and crushed economic growth.

Beginning January 5, all travellers to the US from China will be required to take a Covid-19 test no more than two days before travel and provide a negative test before boarding their flight. The testing applies to anyone 2 years and older.

Other countries have taken similar steps in an effort to keep infections from spreading beyond China's borders. Japan will require a negative Covid-19 test upon arrival for travellers from China, and Malaysia announced new tracking and surveillance measures. India, South Korea and Taiwan are requiring virus tests for visitors from China.

Lunar New Year, which begins January 22, is usually China's busiest travel season, and China announced Tuesday it will resume issuing passports for tourism for the first time since the start of the pandemic in 2020.

The U.S. action is a return to requirements for some international travellers. The Biden administration lifted the last of such mandates in June. At that time, the CDC continued to recommend that people boarding flights to the US get tested close to departure time and not travel if they are sick.

Early in the pandemic, the US barred entry to foreigners traveling from China, weeks after the virus first emerged there three years ago. Americans were allowed to return home and flights from China were funnelled to selected airports where passengers were screened for illness.

But the virus already was spreading in the US among people with no travel history.

WorldNorth AmericaAsiaCovid-19

SHARE

Latest

Popular

20 mins ago

US will require COVID-19 testing for travellers from China

US will require COVID-19 testing for travellers from China

39 mins ago

Magnitude 6 quake strikes south of Vanuatu

Magnitude 6 quake strikes south of Vanuatu

8:48am

Vatican says health of retired pope Benedict XVI 'worsening'

Vatican says health of retired pope Benedict XVI 'worsening'

8:09am

2022 in review: Moments that made us proud to be Kiwis

2:34

2022 in review: Moments that made us proud to be Kiwis

7:30am

Pelé nears 1 month in hospital with no sign of improvement

Pelé nears 1 month in hospital with no sign of improvement

6:56am

New fishing rules for Northland to have 'significant implications'

New fishing rules for Northland to have 'significant implications'
1
2
3
4
5
6

Related Stories

North Korea's leader lays out key goals to boost military power

More than 60 killed across US amid record-breaking blizzard

House committee expected to release Trump's taxes this week

Chinese authorities paying elderly to get Covid vaccine