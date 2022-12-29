Man who died at Auckland's Goat Island was a US tourist

12:00pm
|

Radio New Zealand

Goat Island is a marine reserve north of Auckland.

Goat Island is a marine reserve north of Auckland. (Source: Getty)

The man who died at a popular Auckland beach yesterday morning was a US tourist who had been snorkelling off Goat Island.

The 69-year old was found unresponsive around 11.40am, and attempts to revive him were unsuccessful.

His death has been referred to the coroner.

The incident came after police urged people to be safe around water after number of water-related deaths in recent days.

In Upper Hutt, a swimmer died after failing to resurface at Hutt River, Kaitoke Regional Park, early on Tuesday morning.

Further north in Ōpōtiki, Bay of Plenty, a man died following a water incident about 7pm Monday at Cape Runaway. Later that night in Pukekohe, Auckland, a person died after a water incident.

