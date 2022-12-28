Wellington company researching combined Covid, flu vaccine

2:47pm
|

Radio New Zealand

File image of a person receiving a vaccine.

File image of a person receiving a vaccine. (Source: Getty)

By Soumya Bhamidipati of rnz.co.nz

A Wellington medical company is researching a combined flu and Covid-19 vaccine.

P3 Research is looking for people aged between 50 and 80 years old to take part in the clinical trial, which is investigating whether a single vaccine can effectively prevent both illnesses.

The company conducts research on behalf of a range of pharmaceutical companies, including Pfizer and AstraZeneca - two major Covid-19 vaccine manufacturers.

Covid-19 and influenza were among the more common viruses leading to severe illness and hospitalisation in older adults, P3 Research said, and currently individual vaccinations provided the best protection against each disease.

As well as the age requirement, it was looking for participants who were in good health, and were fully vaccinated against Covid-19 (with or without the booster).

They must not have had a Covid-19 infection in the last two months.

The study would require willing participants to receive a vaccination and then attend follow-up appointments for six months.

