Two teen girls die while towed by boat in NSW

An inflatable raft. (Source: istock.com)

Two teenagers have been killed while on an inflatable raft being towed by a boat in northern NSW.

The girls, aged 13 and 14, were at a caravan park on the Namoi River northwest of Tamworth, when they crashed into a tree stump about 5pm yesterday.

People at the scene performed CPR before paramedics arrived but the teenagers could not be revived, NSW Police said today.

The driver of the boat, a man believed to be in his 70s, was taken to hospital for mandatory testing.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police seized the boat and other relevant items as they investigated the crash.

The incident is one of several deadly incidents on Australian waterways since Christmas.

Five people in Victoria and South Australia have drowned, including a five-year-old girl who was pulled from Lake Nagambie yesterday.

Two sisters, aged 10 and 11, also narrowly escaped death after being saved from a strong current by police officers and a good Samaritan at St Kilda Beach in Melbourne's southeast on Boxing Day night.

Meanwhile, a search is ongoing for a swimmer feared drowned at Wagga Wagga.