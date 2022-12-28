More than 60 killed across US amid record-breaking blizzard

Mike Gippon plows snow in the driveway outside his home in Buffalo. (Source: Associated Press)

Military police were sent to keep people off snow-choked roads, and officials kept counting fatalities three days after western New York’s deadliest storm in at least two generations, as a historic blizzard swept across the US.

Sixty-four people have been killed across the country, according to NBC News. Meanwhile, more than 30 people are reported to have died in New York’s second-most populous city, Buffalo, officials said.

The rest of the United States has been reeling from the ferocious winter storm, with power outages in communities from Maine to Washington state.

On the Rosebud Sioux Tribe's reservation in South Dakota, snowmobiles were being dispatched on Tuesday (local time) to reach residents after food boxes were delivered by helicopter and trucks over the weekend, the tribe said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ohio officials assessed water damage in the Statehouse after a pipe burst amid the freezing weather that accompanied and followed the storm.

Even in central Florida, temperatures plunged as low as minus 2.7 celsius over the weekend. Growers' groups were relieved not to find widespread damage to the fruit and vegetable crops that supply much of the US with fresh winter produce.

In Buffalo, the dead were found in cars, homes and snowbanks. Some perished while shovelling snow, others when emergency crews could not respond in time to medical crises.

Erie Country country executive Mark Poloncarz called the blizzard "the worst storm probably in our lifetime," even for an area known for heavy snow.

More bodies are expected to be found as the snow is cleared or melts.

An aerial view of a neighborhood in Buffalo, which remains coated in a blanket of snow. (Source: Associated Press)

ADVERTISEMENT

US president Joe Biden offered federal assistance Monday (local time) to New York, allowing for reimbursement of some storm-relief efforts.

Governor Kathy Hochul toured the aftermath in Buffalo, her hometown, and called the blizzard "one for the ages." Almost every fire truck in the city became stranded Saturday, she said.

According to the tracking site FlightAware, roughly 3000 domestic and international US flights were cancelled on Wednesday.

The US Department of Transportation said it would investigate Southwest Airlines flight cancellations that left travellers stranded at airports across the country amid the winter storm. Many airlines were forced to call off flights, but Southwest was by far the leader.