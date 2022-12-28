Children, baby found alive 2 days after WA crash that killed parents

Country road in the Wheatbelt region in Western Australia. (Source: istock.com)

A baby and two young children have been found alive two days after surviving a car crash that killed their parents in Western Australia's Wheatbelt region on Christmas morning.

Jake Day, 28, and Cindy Braddock, 25, died after their 4WD left the road and rolled into bushes about 10km from their home town of Kondinin, 280km east of Perth.

Police say the family left Northam, about 200km west of Kondinin, about 1am on Sunday.

The couple's three children were not found until about midday yesterday after a family member called police and reported the family as missing a day earlier.

ADVERTISEMENT

The infant suffered serious injuries and is understood to have been flown with the two other children to a Perth hospital for treatment.

"A family member actually found the vehicle," WA Police Inspector Tony Vuleta told reporters yesterday.

"Sadly a male and female in their 20s were located deceased. Three children all under the age of five were located with the vehicle."

Insp Vuleta said police found a two-month-old baby inside the family's upturned Landrover Discovery and the two other children outside the station wagon.

"An incident like this is tragic, especially at this time of year," he said.