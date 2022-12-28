Children, baby found alive 2 days after WA crash that killed parents

3:15pm
|
AAP
Country road in the Wheatbelt region in Western Australia.

Country road in the Wheatbelt region in Western Australia. (Source: istock.com)

A baby and two young children have been found alive two days after surviving a car crash that killed their parents in Western Australia's Wheatbelt region on Christmas morning.

Jake Day, 28, and Cindy Braddock, 25, died after their 4WD left the road and rolled into bushes about 10km from their home town of Kondinin, 280km east of Perth.

Police say the family left Northam, about 200km west of Kondinin, about 1am on Sunday.

The couple's three children were not found until about midday yesterday after a family member called police and reported the family as missing a day earlier.

The infant suffered serious injuries and is understood to have been flown with the two other children to a Perth hospital for treatment.

"A family member actually found the vehicle," WA Police Inspector Tony Vuleta told reporters yesterday.

"Sadly a male and female in their 20s were located deceased. Three children all under the age of five were located with the vehicle."

Insp Vuleta said police found a two-month-old baby inside the family's upturned Landrover Discovery and the two other children outside the station wagon.

"An incident like this is tragic, especially at this time of year," he said.

WorldAccidentsAustralia

SHARE

Latest

Popular

17 mins ago

Two teen girls die while towed by boat in NSW

Two teen girls die while towed by boat in NSW

37 mins ago

Delays on Desert Rd after two-car collision

Delays on Desert Rd after two-car collision

47 mins ago

Strange milky-fleshed snapper appear in Hauraki Gulf and Northland

Strange milky-fleshed snapper appear in Hauraki Gulf and Northland

4:28pm

Person cut out of vehicle in Auckland crash

0:37

Person cut out of vehicle in Auckland crash

4:12pm

Health Minister makes drug checking plea to young festivalgoers

Health Minister makes drug checking plea to young festivalgoers

4:06pm

House committee expected to release Trump's taxes this week

House committee expected to release Trump's taxes this week
1
2
3
4
5
6

Related Stories

Two teen girls die while towed by boat in NSW

Teens charged with murder in Queensland after woman's death

NZ-born tourist dies taking selfie in Thailand - report

Aussie man in underwear chases thieves armed with knives and bats