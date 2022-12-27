Warner hilariously retires hurt after cramping celebrating double ton

Resurgent Australia veteran David Warner has ended his almost three-year century drought by smashing a glorious double ton in his 100th Test.

The 36-year-old opener reached three figures for the first time since January 2020 just after lunch on day two of the Boxing Day Test against South Africa at the MCG.

Despite dealing with sun stress and persistent cramps in hot conditions today, Warner made up for his lean run by cashing in during the final session to bring up the third double-century of his storied Test career.

Upon reaching the milestone by guiding the ball through slips down to third man, an emotional and exhausted Warner fell to his knees and triumphantly pumped his fists.

But Warner was unable to bat on, retiring hurt on 200 as he was helped off the MCG by medical staff. He had faced 254 balls, hitting 16 fours and two sixes.

Warner had been under immense pressure after entering the final Test of the year averaging just 20.61 from 10 matches in 2022.

Australia's David Warner, centre, is assisted from the field as he retires injured. (Source: Associated Press)

But being just the 14th Australian to play 100 Tests has brought out the best in the aggressive left-hander, who raced towards his 25th century in the format.

Warner is the 10th player in history to score a ton in his 100th Test and only the second Australian, after Ricky Ponting smashed dual centuries in 2006.

The last player to bring up three figures in their 100th Test was England star Joe Root who hit a record 218 against India in February, 2021.

The decline in Warner's form had been so sharp he had failed to pass 50 since the third Test against Pakistan in Lahore in March.

Warner has hinted about retiring from Tests in the near future but is desperate to be part of blockbuster tours of India and England next year.

Adding to Warner's recent woes ahead of this match is the fact he has been dealing with the ongoing fallout from Sandpapergate.

Earlier this month, he withdrew an appeal against the lifetime leadership ban Cricket Australia's imposed on him, and spoke of his anger about the process ahead of the Adelaide Test against West Indies.

Warner on Saturday conceded his mental health was impacted by the process and fired another shot at CA, saying they gave him no support at the start of the summer.

His wife Candice was ecstatic he had been able to silence the doubters.

"You'd think by now writing David off is probably the wrong thing to do, he thrives on that," she told Fox Cricket.

"It's been an incredibly tough period and people don't take those things into consideration.

"It hasn't been easy but he never uses that as an excuse."