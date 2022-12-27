New Zealanders break Boxing Day spending record

A payment network company says New Zealanders' Boxing Day spending reached record heights this year.

Worldline said spending at core retail merchants reached just over $100 million, up 2.6% on last year.

It was also up 3.1% on 2019.

But the company's chief sales officer, Bruce Proffit, said Boxing Day spending did not reach Black Friday figures.

And he said both Boxing Day and Black Friday were overshadowed by the amount spent in the days leading up to Christmas.

Regionally, Boxing Day spending increased the most on the West Coast, by 33%, while Wairarapa saw the biggest drop of 21%.

Aucklanders spent the most with more than $40m in sales, while those in Canterbury came in second, spending more than $12m.

One of New Zealand's biggest online retailers said it was seeing a 10% increase in Boxing Day traffic year-on-year.

Tim Wackrow from Mighty Ape said consumers seem to be waiting until Boxing Day to get a good deal on big ticket items.

It seemed like people were saving up to spend more on Boxing Day, but agreed with Worldline that it appeared Boxing Day was falling short of Black Friday figures, he said.

In the six weeks leading up to Christmas, New Zealanders spent $5.21 billion.

Worldline said spending was highest on the West Coast and in Otago and Southland.

It was below previous years in Auckland/Northland, Wellington and several other smaller regions.

