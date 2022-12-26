Wellington's The Terrace blocked again by another slip

A large slip blocked the southern end of The Terrace in central Wellington on 25 December, 2022 (Source: rnz.co.nz)

A large slip has blocked the southern end of The Terrace in central Wellington.

Wellington City Council said it happened last night at the intersection with Buller Street - a steep route that had been used as a detour by local traffic when an earlier slip blocked The Terrace.

The latest slip was about 20 metres up the road from the previous one.

Contractors were on site and people had been asked to avoid the area until further notice.

One house was left without water as a result, and a tree had also blocked the road.

A Wellington City Council spokesperson said it would likely be Wednesday before a crew began cleaning up because the large pile of earth and branches was not blocking access to any houses.

Wellington Water is also on site, and the council is considering providing an alternative supply to the affected house.

It is unclear what caused this latest slip.

Earlier this year, a bout of heavy rain over seven weeks triggered 670 slips in and around the region - including one at The Terrace in August.

The road was then shut to most traffic and eight households had to be evacuated.

It had only recently reopened to a single lane.

rnz.co.nz