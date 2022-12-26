Six passengers killed as bus plunges into river in Spain

17 mins ago
|
Associated Press
Two survivors were rescued and taken to hospitals (file image).

Two survivors were rescued and taken to hospitals (file image). (Source: istock.com)

Rescuers on Sunday (local time) recovered the victims from a bus that ran off a bridge and plunged into a river on Christmas Eve, killing six passengers and injuring the driver and another passenger, Spanish authorities said.

The blue roof of the half-sunk vehicle could be seen in the Lérez river about 30 metres below the bridge. Emergency services were alerted by a motorist who saw the broken railing on the bridge as he drove in heavy rain.

The Spanish Guardia Civil said a total of eight people were on the bus. The two survivors were rescued Saturday night and taken to hospitals. The bodies of the dead were retrieved on Sunday.

Regional president Alfonso Rueda said the bad weather conditions were a possible cause of the accident.

WorldUK and EuropeAccidents

SHARE

Latest

Popular

17 mins ago

Six passengers killed as bus plunges into river in Spain

Six passengers killed as bus plunges into river in Spain

40 mins ago

Frigid monster storm across US claims at least 34 lives

Frigid monster storm across US claims at least 34 lives

43 mins ago

Avatar sequel sails to second week atop the box office

Avatar sequel sails to second week atop the box office

53 mins ago

Man indecently exposes himself several times at popular Auckland park

Man indecently exposes himself several times at popular Auckland park

11:08am

King Charles salutes late Queen in first Christmas day message

King Charles salutes late Queen in first Christmas day message

10:45am

19-year-old woman killed in Auckland crash overnight

19-year-old woman killed in Auckland crash overnight
1
2
3
4
5
6

Related Stories

King Charles salutes late Queen in first Christmas day message

Two reported missing in Austria avalanche, fewer than feared

Shells pummel Ukraine's Kherson as Christmas celebrations begin

Huge truck explosion in South Africa kills 8, injures dozens