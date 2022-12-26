Police seek witnesses after person injured in Taranaki car fire

Police are appealing to the public for information after a person was hospitalised with critical injuries following a car fire this morning.

Police said they were called to the scene on on State Highway 3 (Mokau Rd), between Mimi Rd and Waiiti Rd in Taranaki around 7.30am

The person in the car was left with serious burns and was airlifted to Waikato Hospital.

At this stage it is not clear how the car fire started.

Police said they would like to hear from anyone who was travelling in the area this morning and may have information which could help with their inquiries.

The road will remain closed for some time and motorists are urged to delay travel or take alternative routes.