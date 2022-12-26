19-year-old woman killed in Auckland crash overnight

33 mins ago
|
1News
Emergency services at the scene.

Emergency services at the scene. (Source: 1News)

A 19-year-old woman has died following a single-vehicle crash on State Highway 20 in Mangere, Auckland overnight.

Police said one person has also been arrested over the incident.

Emergency services were called to the scene at around 3.30 this morning.

Police said the road is closed at the Puhinui and SH20B onramp and also the Roscommon Rd and Cavendish Drive onramp.

They said this means travel to Auckland Airport via SH20B (Puhinui Rd), will now be via Papatoetoe and SH20A.

Police said they are working to build a picture of what took place prior to the crash.

Diversions will be in place for some time while the scene is investigated.

Motorists are urged to avoid the area and take the alternative routes.

"We understand the road closure will cause disruption and officers are working hard to complete the scene examination as quickly as possible so the road can be reopened," a police statement said.

The crash brings the holiday road toll to three.

New ZealandAucklandAccidentsCrime and Justice

SHARE

Latest

Popular

33 mins ago

19-year-old woman killed in Auckland crash overnight

19-year-old woman killed in Auckland crash overnight

49 mins ago

2022 in review: Top five pop culture moments

2022 in review: Top five pop culture moments

6:59am

Frigid monster storm across US claims at least 24 lives

Frigid monster storm across US claims at least 24 lives

6:41am

King Charles salutes late Queen in first Christmas day message

King Charles salutes late Queen in first Christmas day message

8:59pm

Kiwi woman transforms garage into Christmas wonderland

2:41

Kiwi woman transforms garage into Christmas wonderland

7:10pm

Review: Puss in Boots: The Last Wish is, like, Shrek 2 good

2:58

Review: Puss in Boots: The Last Wish is, like, Shrek 2 good
1
2
3
4
5
6

Related Stories

Hundreds gather at Auckland's City Mission embracing Xmas spirit

Police seek witnesses to fatal Takanini 'disorder' incident

People turned away from popular Auckland beach as capacity reached

BoP teen rescued in 'Christmas miracle' after being swept to sea