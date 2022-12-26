4 dead, 36 injured in icy Canada bus crash

It was believed extremely icy road conditions caused the bus to roll.

It was believed extremely icy road conditions caused the bus to roll. (Source: istock.com)

A bus rolled over on an icy highway in British Columbia on Christmas Eve, killing four people and injuring three dozen, Canadian authorities said today.

A statement from the Royal Canadian Mounted Police said the bus crashed on Highway 97C east of Merritt. It said the accident was still under investigation but it was believed that extremely icy road conditions caused the rollover.

Interior Health, the regional health authority, said 36 people were treated for injuries ranging from minor to serious. It said eight remained hospitalised Sunday morning, including two in serious condition and two with non-life-threatening injuries.

