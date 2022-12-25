BoP teen rescued in 'Christmas miracle' after being swept to sea

A file picture of a police boat. (Source: rnz.co.nz)

Police say the rescue of a 14-year-old boy off rocks near Ōpōtiki was a miracle.

They received reports about 8pm yesterday of the boy failing to return from collecting shellfish off the rocks at Opape Beach.

He was last seen at 3pm.

The tide was coming in and his family were concerned daylight was running out and that he may have been swept from the rocks.

Coastguard, police and search and rescue were called out from Bay of Plenty.

Local helicopter company, Motu Helicopters, with police on board went to check the area until the Police Eagle was available.

They spotted the boy about 9pm clinging on to the side of the rocks at Opape Beach.

The pilot was able to manoeuvre the helicopter close to the steep rock face to allow Constable Reuben Hennessy to get onto the rocks then guide the boy into the helicopter.

The boy was not injured.

Hennessy said it was a "Christmas miracle" the teenager was found.

"It could have been a tragedy. His family are very relieved he's okay and back safely and so are we."

Hennessy reminded fishers and those doing water activities nears rocks to be prepared.

"We recommend people taking life-jackets and wearing them.

"It's also important to take a mobile phone but keep it waterproof, such as in a plastic zip-locked bag.

"It's also good to check the weather and tide conditions in advance of going out."

