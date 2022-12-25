Afghanistan: Taliban ban women from working for NGOs

A classroom that previously was used for girls sits empty in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Source: Associated Press)

The Taliban government on Saturday (local time) ordered all foreign and domestic non-governmental groups in Afghanistan to suspend employing women, allegedly because some female employees didn't wear the Islamic headscarf correctly.

They also separately banned women from attending religious classes at the mosques in the capital of Kabul.

The bans are the latest restrictive moves by Afghanistan's new rulers against women's rights and freedoms, coming just days after the Taliban banned female students from attending universities across the country.

Afghan women have since demonstrated in major cities against the ban — a rare sign of domestic protest since the Taliban seized power last year. The decision has also caused international outrage.

The NGO order came in a letter from Economy Minister Qari Din Mohammed Hanif, which said that any organisation found not complying with the order will have their operating license revoked in Afghanistan.

The ministry's spokesman, Abdul Rahman Habib, confirmed the letter's content to The Associated Press.

The ministry said it had received "serious complaints" about female staff working for NGOs not wearing the "correct" headscarf, or hijab.

It was not immediately clear if the order applies to all women or only Afghan women working at the NGOs.

More details were not immediately available amid concerns the latest Taliban move could be a stepping-stone to a blanket ban on Afghan women leaving the home.

Afghan university students chant slogans and hold placards during a protest against the ban on university education for women. (Source: Associated Press)

"It's a heartbreaking announcement," said Maliha Niazai, a master trainer at an NGO teaching young people about issues such as gender-based violence. "Are we not human beings? Why are they treating us with this cruelty?"

The 25-year-old, who works at Y-Peer Afghanistan and lives in Kabul, said her job was important because she was serving her country and is the only person supporting her family.

"Will the officials support us after this announcement? If not, then why are they snatching meals from our mouths?" she asked.

Another NGO worker, a 24-year-old from Jalalabad working the Norwegian Refugee Council, said it was "the worst moment of my life".

The United Nations condemned the NGO order, and said it will seek to meet with the Taliban leadership to get some clarity.

"Taking away the free will of women to choose their own fate, disempowering and excluding them systematically from all aspects of public and political life takes the country backward, jeopardising efforts for any meaningful peace or stability," a UN statement said.