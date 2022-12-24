Sitiveni Rabuka elected PM of Fiji

Sitiveni Rabuka has been elected as the new prime minister of Fiji, bringing an end to eight years of political dominance by the outgoing prime minister Frank Bainimarama and his FijiFirst Party.

Rabuka was elected with 28 votes to 27.

Rabuka now heads a three-party coalition government consisting of his own People's Alliance, the National Federation Party led by Biman Prasad and the king-making SODELPA Party, led by Viliame Gavoka.

We have a new PM and a new Government after 16 years! Merry Christmas Fiji ❤️🇫🇯 pic.twitter.com/wVFvDgk54k — a fallen fruit (@letthebliss) December 24, 2022

It also marks the end of an era for Bainimarama - 16 years from the 2006 coup to the return of democracy in 2014 and two outright election wins.

Sitiveni Rabuka is expected to announce the members of his cabinet in the coming days.

