Sitiveni Rabuka elected PM of Fiji

Radio New Zealand

People's Alliance leader Sitiveni Rabuka

People's Alliance leader Sitiveni Rabuka (Source: Getty)

Sitiveni Rabuka has been elected as the new prime minister of Fiji, bringing an end to eight years of political dominance by the outgoing prime minister Frank Bainimarama and his FijiFirst Party.

Rabuka was elected with 28 votes to 27.

Rabuka now heads a three-party coalition government consisting of his own People's Alliance, the National Federation Party led by Biman Prasad and the king-making SODELPA Party, led by Viliame Gavoka.

It also marks the end of an era for Bainimarama - 16 years from the 2006 coup to the return of democracy in 2014 and two outright election wins.

Sitiveni Rabuka is expected to announce the members of his cabinet in the coming days.

Alcohol lobby wants interlock devices for repeat drink-drivers

Tory Lanez convicted in Megan Thee Stallion's shooting

Jan 6 report squares full blame for Capitol insurrection on Trump

Meet the NZDF personnel serving overseas this Christmas

Melbourne Victory hit with sanctions over pitch invasion

