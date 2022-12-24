Severe thunderstorm warning issued for parts of the Hawke's Bay

Rainy weather. (Source: istock.com)

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Te Hauke and Poukawa in the Hawke's Bay.

MetService says the storms will be slow-moving and are likely to hit Hauke and Poukawa at 6.15pm and Poukawa at 6.45pm this evening.

MetServce is advising motorists in the area to take caution as torrential rain is likely to cause surface and/or flash flooding. They also said hail could cause damage to crops and orchids.

A severe thunderstorm watch remains in place for Hawkes bay.

ADVERTISEMENT

The National Emergency Management Agency is advising residents to take shelter, preferably indoors, away from windows, avoid sheltering under trees if outside, get back to land if outdoors on the water, move cars under cover or away from trees, secure any loose objects around your property, check that drains and gutters are clear, beware of fallen trees and power lines and avoid streams and drains as you may be swept away in flash flooding.