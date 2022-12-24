Flight cancellations, power outages as 'bomb cyclone' hits US

Rows of headstones at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery are blanketed by drifting snow. (Source: Associated Press)

Tens of millions of Americans endured bone-chilling temperatures, blizzard conditions, power outages and cancelled holiday gatherings Friday (local time) from a winter storm that forecasters said was nearly unprecedented in its scope, exposing about 60% of the US population to some sort of winter weather advisory or warning.

More than 200 million people were under an advisory or warning on Friday (local time), the National Weather Service said.

The weather service's map "depicts one of the greatest extents of winter weather warnings and advisories ever", forecasters said.

Power outages have left about 1.4 million homes and businesses in the dark, according to the website PowerOutage, which tracks utility reports. Utilities in Nashville, Memphis and throughout the Tennessee Valley said they were implementing rolling blackouts to conserve power as the region battles an extreme cold front.

And more than 4600 flights within, into or out of the US were cancelled, according to the tracking site FlightAware, causing more mayhem as travellers try to make it home for the holidays.

The huge storm stretched from border to border. In Canada, WestJet cancelled all flights at Toronto Pearson International Airport, and in Mexico, migrants waited near the US border in unusually cold temperatures as they awaited a US Supreme Court decision on whether and when to lift pandemic-era restrictions that prevent many from seeking asylum.

Forecasters said a bomb cyclone - when atmospheric pressure drops very quickly in a strong storm - had developed near the Great Lakes, stirring up blizzard conditions, including heavy winds and snow.

Travelers wait in line to check-in for their flights at MSP Airport in Minnesota. (Source: Associated Press)

Even though fleets of snow plows and salt trucks have been deployed, driving was hazardous and sometimes deadly.

Activists also were rushing to get the homeless out of the cold.

In eastern Iowa, sports broadcaster Mark Woodley became a Twitter sensation after he was called on to do live stand ups in the wind and snow because sporting events were called off.

This is what you get when you ask the sports guy to come in to cover a blizzard in the morning show. pic.twitter.com/h0RL9tVQqg — Mark Woodley (@MarkWoodleyTV) December 22, 2022

By midday Friday (local time), a compilation of his TV stand-ups had been viewed nearly 5 million times on Twitter.

"I've got good news and I've got bad news," he told an anchor. "The good news is that I can still feel my face right now.

"The bad news is, I kind of wish I couldn't."