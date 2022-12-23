What Christmas Day weather has in store for the country

A snowman made out of sand at the beach. (Source: istock.com)

With Christmas Day fast approaching, many families around the country will be looking for an answer to one of the silly season's hottest questions - what will the weather be like?

NIWA predicts the 25th will be a lolly scramble of sunshine, thunderstorms, and everything in between.

Meteorologist Chris Brandolino told Morning Report there will be sunshine for much of the country.

"I think for the vast majority of Aotearoa New Zealand it's going to be a pretty good day," he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Though Hawke's Bay, Gisborne, Wairarapa, Marlborough, interior Otago and Southland may see scattered showers and thunderstorms, Brandolino said.

"They won't define Christmas Day but if you're going to be outdoors, having a picnic, things like that, you may have to take cover in those areas."

While temperatures will be on the warm side, Brandolino didn't expect it to be as hot as last year's Christmas Day.

"As we look ahead towards, let's say Boxing Day, and as we approach the last couple of days of 2022 ... if you're going to be camping, you're going to be enjoying the outdoors ... try to connect with the forecast."

There may be something brewing in the North, he said.

You want summer? You get summer!



It'll get progressively more hot & humid over the holiday period, especially after Boxing Day 🔥



📈 This will likely have a profound effect on coastal sea temperatures, which are already in a marine heatwave... pic.twitter.com/u36g5eIjcd — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) December 22, 2022

In the lead up to Christmas Day, MetService forecasts heavy rain for the Tasman District, Kāpiti Coast, Horowhenua, and the Tararua Range on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Thunderstorms were possible.

A low pressure system was sitting just west of Aotearoa, MetService said.

Mōrena, Aotearoa 🌄



Shoutout to Invercargill this morning, starting at 15°C 🌡 That's only three degrees lower than its average *maximum* temperature for this time of year.



Check out https://t.co/Yjbq0jxdqz to get your weather for the day 🌞 pic.twitter.com/as4kOxpRft — MetService (@MetService) December 22, 2022

Yesterday, MetService recorded 4500 lightning strikes within a two-hour period.

A mini-tornado hit South Taranaki on Thursday, tearing the rood off a farmhouse.

Owner John Styger said it was a miracle no one was hurt.

Half the roof was blown onto his neighbours' paddock about 200 metres away.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Eltham volunteer fire brigade put up a temporary tarpaulin roof, and builders would patch it on Friday before it was properly fixed after Christmas.

rnz.co.nz